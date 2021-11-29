In the last three days, Karnataka has witnessed hundreds of COVID cases among medical students and nursing students. While SDM Medical college has reported 302 COVID cases so far, around 69 nursing students tested positive in Mysuru last week and 12 students of Spurthy Nursing College in Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19. According to health officials, most of these students are vaccinated and have completed taking both their vaccination shots. They state that these COVID cases among medical students are breakthrough infections.



But why are there so many COVID cases among medical and nursing students despite their getting both doses of vaccine? According to Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research who is also part of the Technical Advisory Committee in the state, "Usually, medical students are from different states. After Diwali, the students who travelled to different states were back to college. Though they might have remained asymptomatic, they may have been potential carriers of the virus. Besides, it is an entirely incorrect assumption that people who have got both vaccines don't get infected. Those who get both the doses will also get infected but the level of infection might be low and there is enough immunity to fight the virus and lower chances of hospitalisation."

Explaining further, Dr Manjunath, said, "Medical and nursing colleges in Karnataka were the first ones to start offline classes. Since the number of COVID cases had reduced, there were many events held in colleges. The reason behind the COVID outbreak in SDM Medical College is a fresher's party. Likewise, there are many events in different colleges. On top of it, medical and nursing students usually come in contact with patients who might be carriers. At the same time, students dine together in the same dining area where there is no proper social distancing."

When asked if this is the beginning of the third wave, he said, "I don't say it as a third wave but it is definitely a resurgence of COVID infections. I feel that the government must make it mandatory for everybody to take their second dose of COVID vaccination. They must increase the vaccination camps and vaccination must be done rampantly across the state. Only then the rate of infection can be reduced or even the rate of severity can be lowered. For instance, in countries like Eastern Europe, Hungary and Germany, infections were high due to lack of vaccination or intake of the second dose."

On November 27, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Bommai held a meeting with the Health Department and experts. After that, the government announced and made it mandatory for all the students to take both the doses of vaccination and that students coming from other states must produce a negative RTPCR report which is not older than 72 hours. Students who will arrive henceforth will be also subjected to the test on the seventh day of arrival.