After the strength of Corporation Primary School, Saramedu has increased, parents have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to fulfill the basic and infrastructural needs of the school.

Following the onset of the pandemic, nearly 120 students from private schools have joined this school. Earlier, the strength was 180 but now it has increased to 300. A parent on the condition of anonymity, said, "Now, additional classrooms are needed for students to sit comfortably and additional toilet facilities are needed. Currently, only two toilets are available in this school. It is not enough and kids have to wait for a long time in a queue to relieve themselves."

Meanwhile, the Welfare Party of India's Women's Wing Secretary Sabeena Samsudeen on Friday has written to CCMC asking them to fulfil the school's needs immediately. She told TNIE, "There should be one teacher for 30 students (1:30 ratio) in primary and middle schools. Now five teachers are there and there is no headmaster in this school. We request corporation to appoint at least four teachers additionally on a temporary basis to ensure quality education."

When contacted, a senior school teacher, she told TNIE, "We need four classrooms additionally. We have informed about our demands to the officer and they have promised to take necessary steps." When asked about it, Corporation Education Officer K Pandiyarajasekaran said that he would look into the issue.