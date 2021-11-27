Published: 27th November 2021
The Karnataka UGCET first seat allotment results to be released today by the KEA. Here's how you can check them
The state government has made reductions in the number of seats in three engineering colleges this year
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the first seat allotment result of the Karnataka UGCET today. Those who attempted the examination can check the result via the official website of the KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The result will be published at 11 am.
The state government has deducted the number of seats in two engineering colleges while completely removing all seats in one engineering college. Moreover, the engineering seats given away by the managements to the government have also been included in the revised seat matrix. Therefore, the first round of seat allocation will be conducted after these changes have been made in the seat matrix.
Following are the steps to check the results online:
Step 1. Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2. Select the latest announcement tab where the result will be displayed
Step 3. Click on the result link and a new page will be opened
Step 4. Enter the candidate login credentials and click on submit
Step 5. The first seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6. Check the result and download the page
Step 7. Keep a print out of it for future reference
According to the previous schedule, candidates have the option to choose from the allotted seats in the first round from November 27 to November 30 and the payment of fees and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 29 till December 1.
