The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the first seat allotment result of the Karnataka UGCET today. Those who attempted the examination can check the result via the official website of the KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The result will be published at 11 am.

The state government has deducted the number of seats in two engineering colleges while completely removing all seats in one engineering college. Moreover, the engineering seats given away by the managements to the government have also been included in the revised seat matrix. Therefore, the first round of seat allocation will be conducted after these changes have been made in the seat matrix.

Following are the steps to check the results online:

Step 1. Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2. Select the latest announcement tab where the result will be displayed

Step 3. Click on the result link and a new page will be opened

Step 4. Enter the candidate login credentials and click on submit

Step 5. The first seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Check the result and download the page

Step 7. Keep a print out of it for future reference

According to the previous schedule, candidates have the option to choose from the allotted seats in the first round from November 27 to November 30 and the payment of fees and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 29 till December 1.