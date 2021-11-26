Thirty-three students and one staffer of an international boarding school in Bengaluru have tested positive for COVID-19, the Karnataka health department said on November 26. Following the latest development, the authorities have conducted COVID-19 tests for all 297 students and 200 staff members of the school.

Another international school in Bengaluru, where two siblings tested positive last week, was shut for four days. It will now reopen on November 29. Just yesterday, November 25, nearly 66 students tested positive for the virus at the SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad. Prior to being infected, the students had held a get-together event on college campus.

Moving to Maharashtra, two children from Nagpur complained of fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. They were recently found to be infected after COVID tests, according to the health department there. The district administration and school management are waiting for the test results of another 174 students and staff members. The two infected children are high school and higher secondary grade students. The district authorities have deputed a health officer and a medical officer on duty to monitor the medical condition of the children. Meanwhile, the school is shifting back to online classes again.

