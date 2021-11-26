Though there are anti-ragging cells in every college, several cases of ragging have been reported in Kerala after reopening of colleges. The incident of senior students cutting the hair of a Class XI student at Government Higher Secondary School, Uppala, Kasaragod, on November 16, is the latest case of ragging.

Last week, the Nadapuram police registered a case against four senior students of MET Arts and Science College, Kallachi in Nadapuram for allegedly ragging a third semester BA student of the English department. According to the complaint, the victim's eardrum was injured in the attack by senior students on November 17. The college council, on November 18, suspended one student, Afnan M, a final-year BA Economics student.

The victim, Amjad K, was allegedly harassed by the senior students and taken to the college washroom to evade CCTV cameras and was beaten. Majeed PP, Principal, MET Arts and Science College, said, "The anti-ragging cell in the college is functioning effectively and responds quickly. However, some students are not ready to accept the rules. Only a few are neglecting the rules and they are harassing the other students in the name of ragging because they want to show-off."

Likewise, a second-year degree student of Naher Arts and Science College in Kannur was allegedly ragged by his senior students on November 5. Similarly, on the same day, a first-year degree student, Shahazad Mubarak, was assaulted by some of his seniors at the washroom in Sir Syed College in Thaliparamba.

The police arrested four second-year undergraduate students in connection with the case and booked 12 students, including girls, in connection with the case. In another case, a first-year BSc student, Mahesh Velmurukan, of Kerala Agriculture University in Mannuthy, was found dead in his hostel room on November 7. The Mannuthy police registered a case for unnatural death. However, his friends and relatives and the student organisations alleged that Mahesh took the extreme step following the trauma of ragging.

According to statistics published on the UGC anti-ragging website amanmovement.org, as many as 12 ragging cases have been reported in Kerala in 2021. In Calicut University, 4 cases of ragging have been reported so far in this academic year. The colleges and schools started functioning in full-swing last month after the lockdowns due to the pandemic and this month alone, several cases of ragging have been reported in the state. Then there are those that are unreported as well.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr PN Suresh Kumar, Professor of Psychiatry, Chethana Center for Neuropsychiatry, Kozhikode, "The students involved in the ragging might have a sadist personality, attention seeking behaviour and believe in dominant-subordinate relationship. Sometimes, the mob behaviour of the students, who rag juniors, can go to any extent without proper discipline. The students are now enjoying their freedom of movement, which was controlled during the lockdowns. It can also indirectly affect the ragging. If we want to completely stop ragging, the cases of ragging must be reported without fear."

