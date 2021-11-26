Teachers under the banner of the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association (KPSTA) staged a unique protest in the state's Malappuram district, on November 25, demanding an increase in the funds for the mid-day meal scheme.

The protestors made a heart in front of the Civil Station in the city and demanded an end to the constraints faced by the school headmasters because of the paucity of funds for the mid-day meals. Inaugurating the protest, AP Anil Kumar, MLA, said that the government should intervene immediately to end the crisis that the headmasters are facing.

Presiding over the function, KPSTA District President CP Mohanan warned that schools would stop mid-day meals from next month if the government did not increase funds. KPSTA associate general secretary K Abdul Majeed, state vice president KL Shaju, and the district treasurer KV Manoj Kumar also spoke at the event.

