It's been a fortnight of the indefinite sit-in by students of the University of Delhi but the administration has not responded yet. The protest has been going on in front of the Arts Faculty. This is interestingly the second phase of the protest — the students had initially started protesting late last month but had taken back the call after the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed the opening of schools and colleges.

DU had said that it is not logical to call back students only to conduct online classes and they will not reopen campus till 100 per cent attendance is allowed. This was the last communication from the administration. They have been silent since. But the students said that the farmers' movement's win has instilled new hope in them.



Students who have been coming to the campus for admission have also been supporting the movement, said students at the protest site. "We will keep the sit-in going. New batches for UG are also starting their session online today and PG is supposed to start on December 1. It's a huge failure of the National Education Policy that a central university is pushing another batch of students out of classrooms, showing what is to come if this goes unchallenged. The recent victory of the Kisan Movement shows that it is possible to struggle and win against this government's policies," said Sourya Majumder, a student of Sociology at JNU.

The students from organisations like AIDSO, AISA, COLLECTIVE, PACHHAS, SFI and a handful more, who are at the helm of the protest, had also set up a makeshift library at the site along with occasional classes being conducted out in the open.