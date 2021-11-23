The Union Government, the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the World Bank have signed an agreement for 250 million dollars for a project that aims to raise the quality of education for more than 50 lakh students in Andhra Pradesh, said an official statement. The agreement will aid school students of all grades. The beneficiaries are about 40 lakh 6-14-year-old students in over 45,000 government schools and over 10 lakh 3-6-year-old students enrolled in Anganwadis (Integrated Child Development Centers), as well as 1,90,000 teachers and more than 50,000 Anganwadi workers.

The agreement was signed by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of India; Budithi Rajsekhar, Principal Secretary, Department School Education on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh; and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, India on behalf of the World Bank on November 18.

“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, home-based learning opportunities for students are of top priority for the state. Given the low availability of digital devices amongst students, the focus will be on developing physical learning kits and content for television and radio broadcasts. It will help in reducing the learning losses that children are likely to face due to school closures because of the ongoing pandemic, future natural disasters or other disruptions related to climate change,” the official statement adds. “The project will introduce a one year, preschool-level course in 3,500 schools in the tribal blocks. It will help address the issue of low learning levels amongst the tribal community,” it adds.

