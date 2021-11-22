After the students and parents on Monday, November 22, staged a protest before the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Cheenapuram demanding action against the headmaster of the school as well, the Chief Education Officer suspended him. On Saturday night, a teacher of the school was arrested under the POCSO Act for misbehaving with the students.

According to the police, the childline number 1098 received complaints that the 48-year-old teacher had been touching and talking to girl students inappropriately. The incidents happened between September 1 to 30. He also harassed the girl students by asking them to dance during online classes. Following this, the district child protection unit officials spoke to the students and found out that the complaint was prima facie true. Following this, the teacher was arrested under the POCSO Act.

After the news came out, students, parents and villagers staged a protest also demanding the arrest of the headmaster of the school under the POCSO Act and blocked the traffic on Perundurai to Kunnathur Road. Subsequently, the Chief Educational Officer suspended the headmaster on the ground of unusual circumstances and in the public interest. "We are not sure about his involvement in the matter. It can be found out only after an inquiry. A departmental enquiry would be ordered soon," said Chief Educational Officer M Ramakrishnan.

