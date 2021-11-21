A total of 68.66 per cent of students have passed the Odisha Plus II offline exams this year, the results were declared by the state's Council of Higher Education (CHSE) on November 20.

Announcing the results, the School Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that a total of 12,321 students appeared for the exams, which were held between October 1 and October 11, of whom 8,460 secured pass marks.

The Minister said that a total of 1,211 students cleared the exams with first division, while 964 students scored second division and 6,251 students passed in the third division. About 68 per cent of girls cleared the exam, outshining the boys' pass percentage at 67.76 per cent.

At a total of 70.62 per cent, more students cleared the exams in the Arts stream. About 65 per cent of students cleared the Plus II Science stream and 69 per cent passed in the commerce stream. Just about a half of those who appeared, at 51.59 per cent, cleared the Vocational stream.