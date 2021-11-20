Two PhD scholars from the Department of Nano Science and Technology of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) have been awarded the Prime Minister's Fellowship (PMF).

The PMF is given to those who pursue their doctoral programmes in cutting-edge technologies involving industries and academia so as to provide dual benefits to emerging scientists in the educational institutes.

D Pradeep and S Shanmugapriya are the scholars, a press release from TNAU said on Thursday. They are intended to undertake research on nano-fertilizer formulation for drone-enabled smart delivery system and nano-bio hybrid to manage plant nematode fungal pathogens, the release said.

Pradeep is a PhD scholar working on reducing the amount of fertilizer used by the farmers to reduce contamination of soil and water bodies. "Nano-fertilizer formulation for drone-enabled smart delivery system” is his research thesis title. Shanmugapriya is working on “Nano-bio hybrid to manage plant nematode – fungal pathogens”. She will be identifying biodegradable molecules for vegetables that neutralise worms and fungal pathogens.