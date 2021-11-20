The results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test 2022 will be announced by AIIMS Delhi on November 20. The exams were conducted on November 14 from 9 am to 12 pm for the January 2022 session. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, aiimsexam.ac.in.

The admissions into PG courses including MD, MS and DM for six years, MCh for six years and MDS in various INIs such as AIIMS, New Delhi and all the new AIIMS, NIMHANS in Bengaluru, PGIMER in Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum will be done via INI CET 2022.

Seats will be allocated after the declaration of results and the dates for seat allocation and counselling will be announced shortly. Like any other exams and counselling process, seats in particular colleges will be allocated as per the ranks obtained by candidates and the reservation policies of individuals and institutes. Meanwhile, the seat allocation for PG programmes for participating institutions will be done online.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can visit the official website, click on the results link and check for your registration number in the PDF file.