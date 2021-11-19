All Bengaluru schools will remain shut on Friday due to incessant and unprecedented rain. Concerns over heavy rainfall as well as the possibility of children catching COVID due to the bad weather prompted the decision.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh, declaring that all Bengaluru schools will stay shut on Friday, stated on social media on Thursday, "In the backdrop of continuous rain in certain districts, students are facing difficulties in attending classes. District collectors of all districts have been instructed to take a call for declaring holiday as per the situation."

Dr Vishal R, Commissioner for Public Instruction, released a circular saying, "With the constant rain, it is very difficult for students to attend school. Due to this, it is necessary for districts to consider the situation and take action regarding declaring a holiday." The circular instructs all deputy commissioners, urging them to consider declaring a holiday due to heavy rain.

He instructed other districts to consider shutting schools, particularly for students from Standard 1 to 10. The circular said, "The announcement for the holiday had been made to ensure that educational activities on holidays are covered in the future."