The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) has taken the suicide case of a schoolgirl allegedly over sexual harassment on suo moto and going to carry out an inquiry with the parents and friends at the Coimbatore district collector office on Thursday.

In this regard, a bench consisting of four members team headed by its Chairperson Saraswathi Rengaswamy and members V Ramaraj, Malligai, Saranya Jayakumar inquiring with them at 10 am. The TNCPCR has the right to carry out inquiries and investigate the school girl suicide case as per the National Commission for Child Rights CPCR Act 2005.

The chairperson has summoned the parents, friends, and school secretary related to the death of the schoolgirl. It may be recalled that city police has already arrested the school principal and Physics teacher in connection with the case. "We will get their confession statement. Since our duty is also to inquire the cases related to section 44 of POCSO Act 2012 as part of doing welfare to the children rights,-" said the members. They said that they will ensure that the police file a chargesheet in the court as soon as possible and get punishment for the accused in this case.

TNCPCR has already inquired about a case in Salem in which a seven-year-old girl was sold to a businessman and recommended the government to take action against the Police inspector apart from inquiring about the rape of a child in Kumarapalayam in Namakkal and female infanticide in Palani and Usilampatti etc.