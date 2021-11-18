To help develop government schools and bring them on par with private schools in Karnataka, REVA University launched Education on Wheels — a student outreach initiative. As per their initiative, the University has taken a bus and transformed it into a mobile lab. The mobile lab has a 15-seater facility equipped with learning infrastructure like a projector, computers, Wi-Fi connection, SMART TV among other facilities.

Dr P Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University who inaugurated the bus on November 17, said, “Last year, REVA University adopted 10 government schools in Bengaluru to develop their infrastructure as well as provide them quality education. We will be developing these schools in three phases — Ashraya, Akshara and Adarsha. The mobile lab is a part of developing these schools. As per the schedule and requirement of the students, the bus will travel to these 10 schools and help them make the most of these facilities.”

He further added, “Our faculty has also designed content for different certification programmes that will be taught to these students. The programmes include Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Science in Everyday Life, Importance of Environment for Sustainable Rural Development. Know Your Rights and Fundamental Laws and a lot more. Either our faculty deputed for the bus will teach these students or the school teachers will be trained to use these facilities. Our main motto is to provide free access to digital learning and students will be trained in certification programmes.”

When asked if one mobile lab will be sufficient for 10 schools, the Chancellor said, “The mobile lab that has been launched today is done at the cost of Rs 50 to 60 lakh. Hopefully, in the coming year, we will be launching two or three more mobile labs for government schools across the city.”

As per the University’s estimation, at least 1,000 students from government schools will benefit from this initiative. The lab includes fifteen computers and desks. This mobile lab will be available on weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm for the benefit of students. Content will be available in both English and Kannada.