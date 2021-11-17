The Government of Tamil Nadu has fixed the stipend amount at Rs 1.2 lakh for every government school student who joins under the 7.5 special reservation in private engineering colleges this year. And as per this reservation, as many as 7,876 students opted for engineering courses this year.



On Monday, that is November 15, in a government order (GO), Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan stated that the government would offer Rs 50,000 as tuition fees, the amount would be Rs 55,000 if it is an accredited course, plus Rs 40,000 as hostel fees and an additional Rs 4,000 as development fund. Moreover, if those students utilised college transport, the government would allot Rs 25,000 or pay the transport fee, whichever is less, the higher education secretary stated in the GO as per a report in The Times of India.

Rs 74 crore will be given by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to the Directorate of Technical Education so that the amount can cover the fees of the students. The GO also clearly mentioned that the colleges should not collect fees from the students of government schools who joined under the special reservation. It also ordered the colleges to form a grievance redressal cell so that the issues that plague the students who join under this special reservation are resolved.