Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Gossner College Ranchi, Soren said, "Jharkhand is backward due to lack of education. However, steps are being taken to ensure quality education to students in both urban and rural areas." Education has been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and online classes have had both positive and negative aspects, he said. In his speech, the Chief Minister also lauded the role played by missionaries in the field of education and the upliftment of tribals.