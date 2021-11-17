The seat allotment results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021, which were supposed to be out on November 16, were postponed again and this is the third time this is happening. Students are vexed and are asking for a clear picture from the authorities regarding when exactly the seat allotment list will be out.



Initially, the allotment order of AP EAPCET, which was earlier called AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test), was to be out on November 10. After postponement, the new date set was November 12, then November 15 and now, November 16. The official website of AP EAPCET states, "All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 16-11-2021."



Now, hashtags like #apeapcet2021seatallotment, #wewantseatallotment, #IrresponsibleOfficials and #LivesOf90Kplus are being employed by students to seek clarity from the authorities. Lalith Kumar Reddy Vennapusa, in a Tweet, posted, "respected ap eapcet convener sir we students all are struggling with ur decision u already postponed from 10th to 12th after that 12th to 15th but how many times we want wait for ur decision please if u want postpone means postpone please respond".



From the Twitter handle @Aditya Sanchana, Aditya tweeted, "I have never seen such a irresponsible department of a state government in my life time. So irresponsible the already postponed the declaration of results thrice."

Once the results are out, this is how the candidates can check it:

1) Go to the official website apeamcet.nic.in

2) Entre login credentials on the new page

3) The AP EAMCET result will be up on the screen



Once selected, candidates will be required to report online first and then in-person at the institute allotted to them as a confirmation of their admissions.