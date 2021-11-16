Did you know that every additional year of education in India leads to an increase in a person's average income by about 6.7 per cent? This and many more analyses came to the fore with this study which was conducted on why the government needs to invest in young people's health, education and well-being. It was commissioned by the NGO, Population Foundation of India.

What's more? The return is higher for boys than that for girls. "Each additional year of education yields an 8.6 per cent increase in women's monthly wages, while for men the number stands at 6.1 per cent," it said.

Every rupee that is invested in the completion of school education will bring back economic benefits, in terms of future earnings, that fall between Rs 4.5 and Rs 8.2, it stated.

With regards to mental health, establishing adequate mental health facilities for adolescents would cost Rs 8,134 crore over six years and another Rs 2,745 crore will be required annually to cover treatment costs. If iron and folic acid tablets need to be provided to school-going adolescent boys and girls plus to out-of-school adolescent girls as well, it would cost about Rs 3,000 crore per year.

Speaking on mental health issues faced by adolescents, PM's EAC (Prime Minster's Economic Advisory Council) Chairman Bibek Debroy said there was a lack of data given that most cases are under-reported due to the stigma around such problems. He also talked about the need to act fast to realise India's demographic dividend.

"Beyond 2035, or thereabouts, India will begin to age. Even more important that we get our policies on these people who are entering the labour market right," said Debroy, who released the study on Monday, that is, November 15.

Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India, stressed on the need for collaborative action between various arms of the government and civil society organisations to work towards adolescent development.