S Muralidhar, Chief Justice, Orissa High Court implored students to orient themselves towards becoming instruments of dispensation of justice for the poor and downtrodden.

During an interaction with students on the occasion of Children's Day on November 14 at the Odisha Judicial Academy, Cuttack, the Chief Justice went on to encourage them to become lawyers and judges while highlighting the nobility of the legal profession and legal fraternity's contribution towards nation-building. He also spoke about the ability of the judiciary to distinguish between injustice and constitutional values.

For Children's Day, the Orissa High Court had opened its gates far and wide for 25 students of Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School for the very first time. The students, who were accompanied by teachers, were taken around the premises by three lawyers, Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, Pami Rath and Swaswat Acharya. The students were taken around the courts and chambers of the Chief Justice and that of other judges in both the heritage and the new building.

On the agenda was also visiting the Aain Seva Bhawan that houses the State Legal Services Authority and an explanation about the Alternative Dispute Redressal System.