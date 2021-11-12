Issues pertaining to lack of transportation, toilet facilities, harassment by bank officials and child labour dominated the public hearing organised by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Thursday, November 11. Students from Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagar districts explained their issues to the chairpersons and members of the commission, while many officials from the concerned departments had no proper answers.

A student from Madikeri raised the issue of how several primary and high school students were forced to walk carrying heavy bags for more than 3 km every day to their respective schools. Taking up the case on priority, the chairperson sought more information from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPO) who said that though bus arrangements were made, delay in appointing drivers became a hurdle. The chairperson gave a deadline of 3 weeks to address the issue.

Another girl who had lost both her parents to COVID complained that she had been receiving bank notices for repayment of loans to which the chairperson directed officials to serve a notice to the bank manager. A student from Chamarajanagar raised the issue of lack of toilet facilities for students and explained how boys had to walk 100-200 metres away to attend nature's call. He complained that though the issue was brought to the notice in the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) meeting, it was not addressed.

A girl complained that many children from Gamanahalli and Tumbakere villages were working as child labours. She spoke about the plight of residents in the slum near Mandavya First Grade College. The chairperson directed officials to immediately visit the spot and resolve the issue.