The current campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB) is located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on a sprawling 250 acres of land and was constructed in 2001. The B-School now has plans of expanding its infrastructure by constructing additional buildings within its current campus. The total built-up area will now come up to 1,00,000 sq m, as opposed to the current built-up area which is 1,22,628 sq m, and the cost of this proposed project is Rs 450 crore.



The environmental clearance (EC) has already been granted by the State-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for the project and the construction is slated to begin soon. The construction of 1,00,000 sq m will be done in two phases, both of which will take 24 months respectively. In phase 1, the built-up area will be spread across 53,750 sq m, while for phase 2, across 46,250 sq m, as per a report in Telangana Today.



The environmental impact assessment (EIA) report that was filed by ISB states that in the first phase of built-up area, Facility Research Centre-I (FRC) I (Block 12A, 12B, 12C, and 12D) with a height of 15 m will be constructed across 24,150 sq m; Executive Housing (Blocks 13A, 13B and 13C) – 210 rooms will be built across 26,600 sq m and across 3,000 sq m will be spread the Service Block (Block 14A and 14B).

As far as phase 2 is concerned, an Executive Housing with 104 rooms (Blocks 15) will be spread across 10,150 sq m with a height of 20.40 m and FRC-II (Block 16A and 16B) with 15 m height with the built-up area of 36,100 sq m will also be constructed. The report also mentioned a 73,573 sq m parking area where 3,962 four-wheeler vehicles and 3,521 two-wheeler vehicles can be parked.

It was from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) that ISB had purchased the land for setting up an International Business School (educational institution) and this project was given approval by Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and consent from Consent for Operation (CFO) from the erstwhile AP Pollution Control Board.