Social reformer and Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy authored his legendary book Penn Yen Adimaiyaanal which translates to Why Were Women Enslaved in 1934. Now, 87 years later, the distribution of the book in a government school in Tirupur had allegedly caused a furore, courtesy the right wing in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, according to a report by The Hindu.



According to S Naren Babu, the party’s Tiruppur Media Cell President, a parent of one of the students from the school had told him that the school had allegedly distributed the copies of the book. “The book denigrates the self-discipline of women,” he told The Hindu and said that the content of the book was “vulgar and objectionable” and not suitable for adolescent girl students.



The report says that, led by BJP’s district president B Senthilvel, around 10 functionaries visited the school and met the headmistress Stella and that over 1,000 copies of the book were present in the school. The members were present for nearly five hours in the school and urged the authorities to stop distributing the copies to the students, he added.



At the same time, the school officials reportedly said that the copies of the book were donated to the school’s library by an individual and denied the claims that the copies were distributed to any students.