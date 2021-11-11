Not only is the Government of Andhra Pradesh spending Rs 444.89 crore annually for keeping school toilets clean by using the cash allotted under the Amma Vodi scheme, it has also appointed sanitation workers who are now working across all the 45,716 schools in the state, said Minister of Education Audimulapu Suresh, refuting the claim that teachers are cleaning toilets in schools.

For every 300 students, one sanitation helper is appointed and is being paid Rs 6,000 a year apart from supplying chemical kits for keeping the toilets clean. This is also being monitored by village secretariat employees and district level officers, the minister informed.

The minister also went on to say that these allegations, made in the media and on social media, are actually false. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the education system of Andhra Pradesh is being strengthened. And those who are unable to accept this fact are trying to disrepute the government with false agenda. "However, most of the people are aware of the situation and they are appreciating the government for its good work in the education sector,” the minister said in a press release.