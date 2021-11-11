Allahabad University's result of the undergraduate aptitude test (UGAT) is out. However, the scorecard for only two subjects -- BSc biology and BSc Mathematics -- is out as of now. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website, aupravesh2021.com.

The AU-UGAT entrance exams were held from October 18 to 30, 2021. Candidates can access their results using the individual login ID and password.

How to check your result

- Visit the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in

- Click on the ‘Admission 2021’ or ‘AU Pravesh’ portal

Select ‘UGAT (BA, BSc, BCom and BFA)’ and click on ‘Proceed’

- Enter login ID and password

- Check and download the scorecard and also take a printout for any future reference

The overall top five list has also been released by the admission cell. In BSc Maths, Abhay Kabadwal, a resident of Uttarakhand's Haldwani has topped with 234 marks. Among other toppers of BSc Math, Lekhraj Maurya, a resident of Uttaresu, Ambedkar Nagar, has got the second position with 232 marks. The counselling process for UGAT 2021 would be held offline, and details would be announced in due course. The allotment of seats would be based entirely on results and choices filled by the selected candidates.