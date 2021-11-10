After the Government of Karnataka reopened schools for LKG, UKG and Anganwadis on November 8, the High Court asked the government to submit a report on the timeline needed to provide hot mid-day meals for children in anganwadis and government schools. The division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi asked about this issue after it was submitted to the court that though the anganwadis had opened, meals were not being provided. This PIL was filed by M Radha and others in the interest of kids coming to stay at anganwadis after the pandemic.

Responding to the same, the government advocate submitted a document in which they stated that the schools are being run in two different batches — including the pre-lunch and post-lunch timings. The schools have also been functioning for half-day and also alternate days. However, the petitioner argued in their PIL that children require nutrition and providing mid-day meals is a must for them even if the schools don't function for a full day. It is their basic right to get nutritious meals.

Therefore, the bench instructed the government to present a status report immediately, "The government advocate shall prepare a report as to when the government can resume mid-day meals at these anganwadis."