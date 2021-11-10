After scoring an aggregate of 97 per cent in her intermediate exams and bagging an All India Rank of 919 in JEE (Advanced) in the ST category, K Srilatha went on to secure a BTech Ceramic Engineering seat in the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi. But alas, financial constraints were holding back this 17-year-old girl who hails from an Adivasi family residing in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. But when Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) came across her story in a news report, he ensured that no shackles, especially not monetary ones, bind the dreams of this young girl.

She is still quite surprised as to how this came to be. "I really don't know how he came across the report," says a delighted Srilatha. "I received a call from the Additional Secretary at the office of KTR sir, and I, along with my parents were invited to Pragathi Bhavan (official residence and workplace of CM of Telangana) to meet him on November 8," says the youngster whose parents are daily wage workers and his brother recently completed his intermediate. When Srilatha met the minister, she was delighted and basked in the appreciation he lavished on her. "He asked me to study well," she shares. But it's not just talk — financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh was also extended to her by the minister which made her feel like all her dreams are finally within her reach. "He also wished me all the best," she informs with a smile.

Srilatha at Pragathi Bhavan

What does Srilatha dream of though? "I want to prepare for Civil Services and work to serve people who are in need of education as well as food and shelter. Particularly, I want to work to abolish child marriages," she says passionately. Her ambition doesn't end here. She is also passionate about curbing liquor consumption and the consequences it leads to. And is she game for what comes next? Srilatha is scared, "Only a little bit though," she says, about what lies ahead, "But I am sure that I can do it," she says with determination.