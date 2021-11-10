EdTech major upGrad on November 9 unveiled its plans of adding over 100 online programs in the next 24 months. The company states that the announcement is in line with its vision to become a source of lifelong learning and it comes at a time when the pandemic-driven tech evolution has created a huge gap for a skilled workforce in the country.

Speaking on the expansion plans, Arjun Mohan, India CEO for upGrad said, "upGrad started with just one program and here we are today, with a vast set of online courses across diverse domains to support our learners in their lifelong learning journey. Now as we move forward, the new additions which are going to be more focused shall further encourage professionals to upskill online and attain advanced skills without having to bear the opportunity cost."

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), by 2025, around 85 million people will lose their jobs. However, over the same period, 97 million new jobs will be created and these will require vastly different skills. Without the ability to reskill people quickly, and at scale, millions will potentially be displaced from work. This indicates that upskilling is imperative and one of the most important things professionals can do to not only retain their current job roles but also to move up in their careers or make meaningful career transitions. "The outcome-driven education is aimed at equipping professionals with job-ready skills for the real-time application," Mohan added.

UpGrad's curriculum involves live and recorded lectures by industry leaders and veterans, masterclasses, and graded assignments for strengthening the subject foundation. It also provides frequent networking sessions and career support to its students for driving meaningful career outcomes.