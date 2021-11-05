The Government of Karnataka has decided to reopen schools for LKG and UKG students in the districts where the positivity rate is less than 2 per cent. The schools for these students will function for half a day from November 8.

The education department has asked pre primary schools to prepare a tentative timetable for the classes that will function from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm on the weekdays from Monday to Friday.

However, the department has made it compulsory for the parents to consent for their children to attend offline classes. Even anganwadi centres have been asked to reopen from November 8. School must be cautious enough to sanitise the classrooms and do a temperature check every day at the entrance of the school. Wearing masks for teachers and students is a must. Children whose parents have tested positive must refrain from coming to school.

Visitors are prohibited from entering the school premises. If any student is tested positive then the schools must inform the health officials and also close the school after sanitising.