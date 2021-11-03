The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that the first-term board exams for class X and XII will be conducted in offline mode.

The questions in the exam will be in the multiple-choice format and hence the students will be given question paper-cum-answer booklets. They would have to attempt the examination only on the booklets itself as no additional or separate sheets of paper for rough work will be provided by the exam conducting authority. Rough worksheets will be provided within the question paper itself.

An extract of the top-sheet of the question paper-cum-answer booklet with the instructions is given below:

1. Candidates must write their Unique ID and Index Number in the space given.

2. Answers to the questions are to be given in the space provided.

3. The selected choice of the answer must be clearly written in the space provided. Overwriting of the answer must be avoided.

4. Only one option indicating the selected answer should be written in the space given. More than one option, if written, will not be considered for evaluation.

5. Rough work, if any, must be done in the sheets provided in this booklet for Rough Work. No separate sheet should be used for rough work.

6. Candidates seeking, receiving and/or giving assistance during the examination will be disqualified.

7. This Question Paper – cum – Answer Booklet should not be taken outside the Examination Hall / Room.

8. If candidates complete their paper before the completion of the writing duration time, they must remain seated in the Hall / Room till the end of the examination.

9. After completion of the Examination, this Question Paper – cum – Answer Booklet must be handed over by the candidate to the Invigilator

10. Candidates are advised not to leave their Question Paper – cum – Answer Booklet unattended at any time.

11. The Supervising Examiner will give you permission to leave the Hall / Room only after all the Question Paper – cum – Answer Booklets have been collected from all the candidates present in the Examination Hall/room.