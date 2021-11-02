Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on November 2, inaugurated an Arts and Science College in his constituency of Kolathur, Chennai. The charitable college will be under the aegis of Kapaleeshwarar Temple.

Much to the students' benefit, especially those hailing from the economically weaker classes, the Chief Minister has also agreed to sponsor the course fees of all students admitted in the college.

READ ALSO : I have the grouse that I could not study in this college: TN CM Stalin while inaugurating a new building at Loyola

The construction of this campus will be completed soon but classes will resume from the current academic session. These classes will be held at Everwin School in Kolathur.