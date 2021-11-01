Exemption from the term-end examination was granted to the batch of first-year students at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGOU) of all Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. These students had joined the course in June 2020. Those students who do not wish to be exempted will be required to write the exam in December this year, or up until the course validity lasts.

The exempted students are required to make all other submissions for assessments, including project work reports, assignments, internships, fieldwork, and practical exam records, along with their dissertation. However, the submission date for the assignment was extended till November 1. For the second-year students, third and fourth-semester exams will be conducted in December.

Last week, the university had extended the validity for courses that had expired in July this month to another year in order to navigate the problems brought upon by COVID-19. The exam fee that had already been collected by the university will not be returned, but will be adjusted in the examination fee for next year.