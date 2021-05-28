BML Munjal University's (BMU) all India CLAT Mock Test is an online exam scheduled to be held on June 5, 2021. The exam is based on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) structure and syllabus, which will help students get accustomed to the rigour of the examination and aid in preparation for the upcoming CLAT test. Further, this exercise would help CLAT aspirants assess their standing at the national level.

The mock test will be a two-hour exam with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying a mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Questions will be divided across the following five subjects- English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques.

Talking about the initiative, Dr Nigam Nuggehalli, Dean, School of Law at BMU said, "We appreciate that the government understands the gravity of the situation and has decided to postpone the exams. Considering how competitive and popular CLAT is, the School of Law (SOL) is curating an all India mock test for the CLAT aspirants to help the students prepare for the forthcoming exams. The university will also give top performers in these tests an opportunity to secure admission at SOL with a scholarship of up to 100 per cent on tuition fees."

BMU’s Mock CLAT Test is a simulation designed to give students an experience almost identical to writing the CLAT exam. CLAT is a centralised national level entrance test for admissions to 22 national law universities in India. A number of leading private and self-funded law schools in India already use these scores for law admissions.