As the number of COVID cases are on a rise in the villages, the District Medical and Health officials have set up isolation centres at all government primary and high schools for COVID-19 patients. Since the state government has already shut all educational institutions across the State, officials thought the rooms could be used to provide better facilities to COVID patients as many of them don't have the required facilities at home.

According to the District Medical and Health Office (DMHO), the ANMs have been conducting door-to-door fever survey and identifying people, who have COVID-like symptoms. Those with mild symptoms are being shifted to isolation centres in their respective village limits. The mandal-level Community Health Centres (CHC) are providing medical kits to patients and GP authorities are making sure that facilities such as safe drinking water and clean washrooms are provided to patients, said DMHO officials.

Additional District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr T Madhan Mohan Rao told Express that an action plan had been prepared to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and implementation would be done with the support of district administration and GP authorities.

He said that many people with COVID-like symptoms from the rural areas were moving around callously and not following any precautionary measure. To keep a tab on the prevailing situation, isolation centres have been set up in the government schools, said Rao. The Medical Department officials have been shifting patients who are in home isolation to these centres.