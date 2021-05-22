With the aim to identify remote villages and provide them with COVID care facilities, Project Bhulli was started by the daughters of Advaita Kala, award winning screenwriter and Divya Bindra Kapur, noted fashion designer Uttarakhand. The initiative that provides COVID Care and Prevention kits in remote villages of the hilly state is being supported by the Abhinav Bindra Foundation. The people in these villages have limited access to medical facilities due to geographical adversities.

Moreover, high end COVID facilities are far from their reach leading to an increasing number of infections. Getting basic medical help can take hours of travel. With the COVID Care Kits, the infections may be managed till medical help is accessed. Most people recover from the virus and there is hope that these kits will aid recovery and prevention. Each kit has the following items: Mask Sets, Glove Sets, Digital Thermometer, Oximeter, Medical Kit, Ration Kit, PPE Kit, Steamers.

So far, the initiative has collected over 2,500 glove sets, masks, 100 PPE Kits, 225 medical kits with various COVID prevention medicines and 75 steamers from people across the country. Currently, phase two of the project is underway, where additional villages have been identified. To connect with the team they can contact at info@bhulli.in.