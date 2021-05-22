Twenty six-year-old Srabasti Ghosh is a thespian based out of Kolkata. But as the world fight the deadly Coronavirus, Srabasti has taken up a different role — she is delivering home cooked meals to COVID-19 patients, the elderly and even people who have lost their livelihood during these tough times. She is not doing it alone. While her mother, Ajanta Ghosh, does the cooking, her father, Subir Ghosh, a retired government employee, is overseeing the shopping every morning. Even her friends have come forward to deliver the packages across most of North Kolkata.

"I had put up a post on Facebook saying that I will be delivering food to those who need it from April 28. The phone hasn't stopped ringing since. I have got calls not just from across the city but from other corners of the country requesting me to deliver food for their dear ones here," said Srabasti. She went on to recount an incident that would stay with her forever. "It was either the second or the third day — the details are a bit blurred. I got a call a little late and we were at a stage where we had exhausted almost all the food and I told the lady at the other end of the line that. But she insisted that I just listen to her once. She was stuck in Delhi after testing positive and her mother had died in Kolkata. He elderly father was at home alone. She pleaded me to send some food. How could I say no to that?" It's no wonder she does this with all her heart.

So, what exactly goes into one of these meals? "We offer veg meals and non-veg meals — a fish curry or egg is substituted with an extra vegetable dish for veg meals. The meals also have a dal and a vegetable curry," she said. Srabasti had initially started with 15 meals a day which has now touched the century mark. She has been using social media to help people find beds, oxygen and essentials but she soon realised that these are not in her control and it would be better if she could contribute on the ground. "My company has been very supportive as well. I have been allowed to dedicate some time to the cause, to sort out deliveries and coordinate the day's deliveries," said Srabasti, who works in a private firm and stays at Baghbazar in Kolkata.

While it is her friends who largely help with the delivery, she has had some popular faces deliver for her as well. Actor Sohini Sarkar came forward to deliver for her. She generally uses social media to put a word out if she needs any help. "Social media has helped me reach out to many — people have seen the posters and some have started donating as well. Some grocers now recognise me after a local channel featured my story and they give us extra supplies to help," Srabasti said with a smile.