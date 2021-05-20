Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday will interact with the directors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), and Indian Institute of Science (IISCs).

In this virtual meeting, the minister will discuss the management of COVID-19, online learning, and the latest status of implementation of the New Education Policy 2020.

Earlier this week, the minister also interacted with the state Education secretaries, and the Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities, in two different virtual meetings, to review the online education amid COVID-19, and to talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry has cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12.

The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May.