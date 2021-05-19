The Tamil Nadu government has issued guidelines for conducting unit tests for Class 12 students. In a report published in Dinamani, it has been stated that WhatsApp groups will be formed where students would be sent question papers and they have to revert with their answer sheets in the same group. The government released a notice listing the guidelines on Wednesday.

The notice also stated that the WhatsApp group created for exam purposes should be separate from any previous school groups. Question papers can only be sent through this group and students must also send their answer sheets on the group. These WhatsApp groups shouldn't be used to post any kind of videos, news or any other kind of messages.

According to the notice, only the students' name and registration number that has been provided by the examination department are to be mentioned on top of the answer sheets. Teachers evaluating the answer sheets must also check and edit it through WhatsApp and assign marks accordingly.