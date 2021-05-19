The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to begin on August 1, 2021. To help students prepare better so that they can excel in the examinations and emerge on top, one of India’s leading test preparation platforms, AhaGuru, has launched a three-month special crash course for NEET aspirants. With some of India’s best teachers on board, AhaGuru’s NEET crash course is just what students need at the last moment before they appear for the examination in August. The course began on May 12 and will end on July 31.

Who can take the course?

Any Class XII student who is interested in getting a top rank in NEET 2021 is eligible to apply for this crash course. The course is also open for students who are attempting NEET again. Since it is a crash course, students won’t be taught the basics of Physics, Chemistry and Biology required for NEET. Instead, the three-month-long course will focus on problem-solving and doubt-clearing. Students can attend the live classes, which will be conducted twice a week for every subject. Each of the Biology classes will be three hours long while the Chemistry and Physics classes will be held for two hours. While Biology live classes will be held every Tuesday and Friday, Physics classes will be conducted on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Chemistry classes will be held every Thursday and Sunday. The live classes will be halted during the Board examinations, whenever the government announces it. Once the examinations are done, the live classes will be resumed and the course will be completed.

Students will be appearing for a total of 50 live classes during these three months. The recordings of these live classes will be provided to every student after the class concludes.

Students will be able to refer to the lessons at any convenient time. It will be accessible multiple times. After every class, students will receive homework from the teachers. A worksheet containing 25 Biology problems and 15 Physics and Chemistry problems will be given to every student. During the crash course, students will also be able to appear for two practice tests every month that will contain questions from all three subjects. A total of six tests will be conducted throughout the duration of the course. At the end of the course, students will also be eligible to appear for a mock test as the final preparation before they appear for NEET 2021.

The classes have been designed in a manner that students can choose to take up one subject if they want. They need not take the entire course and can choose to prepare for the subject that they feel they need to get prepared for. Each subject on its own will cost `10,000 for a three-month period, with two classes every week.

However, as part of a special discount, the package containing all three subjects is being offered for just `20,000 as against the original `30,000. Students can choose to get a sample lesson before subscribing to the course and they are also eligible for a full refund, after GST deduction, within seven days of subscribing to the course.

Some course pointers

During the course, students are advised to use their headphones while attending live classes and to complete their homework assignments after the classes every day. Even though the recording will be given, students are encouraged to attend the live classes every day. Maintaining a separate notebook to answer questions is also recommended.

Why AhaGuru?

AhaGuru has been committed to improving Science and Math education across the country. Over the years, the e-learning platform has trained thousands of students to secure top ranks across various competitive exams like NEET and JEE. To fulfil its dedication, AhaGuru has collaborated with some of the best teachers India has to offer. The NEET crash course will also not be any different. Students will be prepared in three core subjects — Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics — by teachers like Paul Rajan (Biology), KS Balaji and Dr Balaji Sampath (Physics) and Lakshmi Narayanan (Chemistry).

#Throwback to NEET 2020

Last year, even amid a raging pandemic, over 15 lakh candidates from across the country attempted the examination. NEET is the nationwide entrance examination for students hoping to get a medical seat at one of the various medical or dental colleges across the country. There are around 66,000 seats across the country. With so many people appearing for the examinations even amid the pandemic, there’s no doubt that the competition is getting tougher every year. Therefore, students need to prepare as much as they can and through AhaGuru’s crash course they can get prepared for the examination with the help of some of the best teachers in India.