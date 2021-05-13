The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has written yet another letter to the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration. This time, the RSS' students' wing wants the examinations cancelled, considering that a lot of students are suffering from the pandemic. This is the second letter that the ABVP is sending to Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on this regard.

"It is very disappointing and disheartening to see some of the faculty members from SIS and SL&CS who are forcefully conducting examinations for students who have been declared COVID positive. This is a very insensitive and inhuman act under this circumstance," reads their letter. In the last few days, the organisation had also sent another letter, asking the university to vaccinate all its students and extend the current semester. They had also criticised the university's handling of the pandemic, something that otherwise the university's Students' Union did. However, the JNUSU says that they have advocated for the same things before.

"There are no JNUSU members here. Everyone is busy with the elections," Shivam Chaurasia, President, ABVP JNU told EdexLive in April. He was hinting at the JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh contesting the West Bengal elections. But how true is that? Saket Moon, Vice-President, JNUSU rubbishes the claim. "The JNUSU has been actively campaigning for the students' needs since the beginning. The ABVP is only trying to expand its publicity and show us in a bad light," he says. "We have advocated for the same demands much before," he adds.