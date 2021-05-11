The Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked Anna University to conduct a re-examination for engineering students who appeared for an online proctored test in February this year. More than one lakh students took the online exam. However, 70 per cent of students have failed in the previous online proctored exam, a statement from the state government said.

This decision came after several students filed online complaints with the Chief Minister’s Special Cell stating that the online exams posed challenging problems for them. One of the problems was the inability to continue with the exams if the internet connectivity was interrupted. Students were also asked to position their electronic devices in such a way that their faces were captured on camera for the entire hour of the exams, without any movement.

Chief Minister M K Stalin met the State Minister for Higher Education on May 10 and ordered a re-examination for all students whose results had been withheld due to such problems. “Students who have passed the February test can appear for a retest if they wish. The online exam will be conducted for three hours like in other universities. Exams for the next semester also will be held in the same pattern,” a state government release said. The students need not pay the exam fee for the re-exam.

The government also announced that exams for college students, which were halted due to lockdown, will be held from May 25. “The announcements will be released by respective universities, and students are requested to prepare for the exams,” added the release.

Earlier, Anna University had released a circular to announce that the April/May 2021 theory end semester examinations for all even semesters will be held in an open-book format. The exam will be online and proctored for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. According to reports, the circular also stated that the decision was taken as a one-time measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences.

An open book exam allows students to refer to course material while taking the exam. The circular added all students except for those attempting the final year exams will be allowed to refer to course material in physical form or through the web. However, group discussions will be considered malpractice and there will be major consequences.