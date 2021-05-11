Published: 11th May 2021
Kautilya School of Public Policy and Telangana innovation cell to set up social innovation ecosystem
Under the agreement, both the partners will combine their resources to create a robust, world-class 'Social Innovation' (SI) ecosystem in the state of Telangana
The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) has entered into an agreement with the Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP), and Gitam deemed-University, to enable a conducive administrative and regulatory environment for social innovation to flourish in the state. Under the agreement, both the partners will combine their resources to create a robust, world-class 'Social Innovation' (SI) ecosystem in the state.
The MoU was signed by Ravi Narayan, chief innovation officer, Government of Telangana, Prof. D Gunasekaran Registrar of GITAM, and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director of the KSPP. The MoU focuses on research areas pertinent to social innovations to facilitate state-of-the-art understanding of SI business models and decision making. They will also identify and explore mutually beneficial opportunities through annual and bi-yearly work plans for engagement through on-ground pilot projects to generate a solid evidence base for aiding the creation, rollout, and diffusion of the SIs.
Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director, Kautilya School of Public Policy, said "With the student-learning dynamics evolving at a constant pace, providing students with a hands-on experience will encourage practical thinking and analytical knowledge. We are elated to join hands with an expert organisation where transitions from traditional learning to the first-hand experience will be inculcated."