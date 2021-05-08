Concerned over the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana's rural areas, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that government schools and AYUSH centres will be converted to isolation centres. He also directed officials to constitute 8,000 teams led by trainee doctors to conduct tests. The teams will be comprised of ASHA, Anganwadi and health workers.

Coronavirus cases have been rapidly increasing in Haryana, with as many as 13,867 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 13,584 recoveries and 162 deaths were also reported in the same time.

There are currently 1,15,963 active cases in the state. So far, 4,66,420 recoveries and 5,299 deaths have been reported.