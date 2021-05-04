The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble. "The tournament has been suspended indefinitely.

We will try to conduct the event in the next available window but this month is unlikely," league chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI. The annoucement came after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19.

READ ALSO: #ThrowBackToday: Commonwealth Games 2010, a colossal disaster for India

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

The spread of infections had led to postponement of two IPL games earlier