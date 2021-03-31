More than 100 coaching institutes across the country have sent a legal notice to online tutoring giant BYJU's over two advertisements, one of which referred to their teaching methodology as 'ineffective'. The Coaching Federation of India (CFI), a conglomerate that comprises 101 coaching institutes in the country has issued a notice on March 29, saying that BYJU's has misrepresented facts and "misused their position in the market by publishing disparaging material" through their ads.

One of the ads that the notice talks about was published in a newspaper on January 28, 2021. The advertisement showed a comparison chart between “Regular Tuitions” and “BYJU’S Classes” involving a total of eight parameters — Teachers, teaching format, revision, improvement of weak topics, doubt solving, personalised attention, guidance, time utilisation and curriculum and topics as per school.

A part of the controversial advertisement

What the CFI has taken objection to is the place where ad says that doubt solving is "ineffective in group tuition classes", personalised attention and guidance are "possible in private tuitions but finding quality tutors nearby is a challenge." The advertisement also says that regular tuitions need a lot of travel, causing a waste of time and energy.

"The comparison, as made in the advertisement, was based on mere assumptions with respect to “Regular Tuitions.” While comparing the two, BYJU’S negligently overlooked that the conclusions are not absolute and inapplicable to a vast majority of such tuitions," reads a statement by the CFI.

The notice also mentions a Television ad, starring Shahrukh Khan, BYJU's' brand ambassador. In the ad, Khan poses as a teacher, while a group of parents, who are unhappy with their children's progress in studies are his students. Aired in September 2020, the advertisement says that BYJU's offers coaching that is "better than any tuition."

But is this just a case of sour grapes? BYJU's has been on a tremendous growth spurt since 2017. One of the most valued most valuable private internet companies in India, they had recently gotten $460 million in a series F funding round. In 2020, the company replaced Oppo to become the title sponsor of the Indian National Cricket Team. They had also acquired coaching pioneer Aakash Educational Services and coding start-up WhiteHat Jr.

We have written to BYJU's, seeking a comment on this issue. This copy will be updated once they respond.