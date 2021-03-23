Authorities on Tuesday shut a secondary level school in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district after nine students tested positive for COVID-19.

An official said the students of a higher secondary (10 plus 2) school tested positive during a mass testing campaign of teachers and students.

Authorities said the school would remain closed for the next five days as a preventive measure.

Of late, there has been a spurt in the COVID positive cases in the union territory.

The number of active cases that had come down to less than 1,000 has again increased as more and more positive cases are being reported in the union territory.