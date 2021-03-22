The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Monday sealed the campus of Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar after the detection of 23 COVID-19 cases.

"In the larger public interest and to contain the further spread of the virus, the entire XIMB institute campus is hereby sealed until further order," said the Bhubaneswar civic body in order.

According to the order, no one shall be allowed to move into or from outside the XIMB campus except an authorised person of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

All the inhabitants within the campus if any shall strictly remain inside. The supply of essentials and medical requirements if required will be ensured by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

All other institutions located within the boundary of the campus is hereby closed forthwith, the order said.

The corporation said that all the staff and students of the institution shall have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing on March 22.

The detected positive cases are to be kept in isolation in separate rooms of a single hostel and be kept in strict observation by the institute authority.

Odisha reported 146 new positive cases in the last 24 hours with Khordha registering the maximum 35 cases followed by Cuttack (25) and Mayurbhanj (13).

While 87 cases have been detected from quarantine, 59 are local contracts, informed the health department.