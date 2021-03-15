Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel made a whirlwind tour of various polling booths and took stock of the progress of the process, on Sunday. During his tour, the CEO inspected the voting process at the Arts and Science College in Hanamkonda. He also interacted with the voters and enquired about the facilities provided by the district administration at the polling station.

Speaking to the media, Shashank Goel appreciated the good response from graduate voters and their enthusiasm to come out and exercise franchise. He also mentioned that they have taken a serious note of fake news about contesting candidates, being spread by some miscreants, and added that the authorities will take stern action against such persons after carrying out a proper investigation, with the help of cyber crime sleuths, into the matter.