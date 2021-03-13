At Masjid-e-Chowk and twenty other mosques in Hyderabad, the initiative to impart basic skills including lessons in English, Science and Math to boys has been launched. As many as 12 select mosques in the city are already providing these lessons. The students will also be imparted lessons in basic skills as well.

Thanks to its huge library and for the fact that its centrally-located, Masjid-e-Chowk was chosen for this launch amongst 20 other mosques. This surely comes as good news, especially for those students from economically-underprivileged backgrounds who have already suffered setbacks due to the onslaught of the pandemic.

The three-storeyed Alamgir Masjid has also been chosen for this programme. Once fully used for prayers, now this mosque is occupied for coaching. The organisers of the programme include MS Educational Society Director MM Hussain, educationalist Zakir Hussain and others.

Initially, it was NGOs like Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) who would take up several such measures. HHF in particular has even set up a free women wellness centre at Masjid-e-Mustafa in Rajendranagar. The programme was initiated to control non-communicable diseases. A total of 350 women were screened for NCDs at the clinic.