The Tamil Nadu government has announced the Pus 2 practical exam dates. The exams will start on April 16 and end on April 23.



On February 17, the government announced Plus 2 board exam dates. The exams will start on May 3 and end on May 21. The Directorate of Government Examinations’s notice said that language will be the first subject on May 3. Two days later, the students will attempt the English paper.

Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened on January 19 for Class 10,12 students.